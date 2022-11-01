South-east Asia benefits from US-China trade rivalry, but not taking advantage of situation: Expert

As Beijing faces more economic pressures amid trade tensions with the United States, businesses are increasingly moving operations out of China to South-east Asia – but that should not be viewed as this region taking advantage of the situation.

According to former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa, South-east Asia is in itself an attractive destination “because of our inherent potential” for investors, no matter where they come from.

“That’s what has made South-east Asia strong, (being) geopolitically resilient in the past. We have basically enjoyed the comfort level and trust of countries of various natures”, he added, noting that he did not wish for this region to be seen as “scheming”.

He was speaking at a panel session at the Asia Future Summit at Raffles City Convention Centre on Tuesday, which is organised by The Straits Times. He discussed Asia’s economic outlook alongside Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank’s head of treasury research and strategy.

Dr Marty added: “In general, China, whether it is a fast-growing China or a China of relatively less fast growth – it’s an opportunity for our region. I don’t see it necessarily as ‘either-or’ or zero sum.”

South-east Asian countries such as Vietnam have benefited from the risks and uncertainties that come with the geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, as more businesses move some of their investments outside of China to this part of the world.

Still, China remains a highly significant player in the Asian economy, Ms Ling said.

“I don’t think anyone is going to walk away and say, ‘We can do away with the Chinese market’ – not when all the economies are very intertwined. But it’s how you tread very carefully between these US-China tensions,” she said.

And while the rivalry between China and the US lends to opportunities for this region, Dr Marty noted how they also present challenges.

“We’re being pulled left and right. That is why for Asean member states, not only in the political domain, but also in the economic domain, it is extremely important for us to be in the proactive position rather than simply be at the receiving end,” he said.

He cited the significance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement conceived in Bali in 2011 which has all 10 Asean countries as members, alongside five other Asia-Pacific nations.

At the time, Asean felt that it needed an economic agreement “where Asean is the conductor, where Asean is central and the driver”, he said.

