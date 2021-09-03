Zoo in Chennai loses 2 lions to Covid-19 but saves 13 others

The biggest and oldest zoo in the southern Indian city of Chennai reopened last week with resounding roars from 13 lions that had just recovered from Covid-19.

For 50 days, the staff had worked round the clock to care for the sick big cats, developing what forest officials believe could be a treatment protocol for other zoos and national parks around the world.

As soon as the veterinary team at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park heard two lions coughing in late May, in the middle of India's devastating second wave of the coronavirus, they suspected Covid-19. To confirm it, the lions had to be tested.

"But how do you take a nasal swab from a lion?" asked Dr K. Sridhar, veterinary surgeon at the 166-year-old zoo.

As tranquillisers could compromise the lions' immunity, the staff used hydraulic "squeeze cages" to restrict the big cats' movements enough for the vets to enter the enclosure. At other times, the vets rigged a swab to a long stick they used from outside the enclosure.

They managed to collect blood and faecal samples, as well as nasal and rectal swabs, from all 15 lions.

But even before the test results were out, a nine-year-old lioness named Neela collapsed and was unable to breathe. All she had was a runny nose that morning.

Neela's death within 24 hours of her first cough shocked the zoo's vets. From then on, the veterinary team of six did not go home for nearly two months, staying in staff rooms to watch the lions closely.

Nine lions tested positive for the coronavirus, but forest officer Naga Satish Gidijala, then the zoo's deputy director, said they "assumed that all the lions were positive" and treated them accordingly.

In consultation with experts at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University, and their counterparts in zoos in the Bronx in New York and the Indian cities of Hyderabad and Jaipur that had previously had coronavirus-infected felines, the Chennai staff developed a treatment protocol.

The zoo's director, Ms Kanupriya, who goes by one name, said the lions "probably caught the virus from an asymptomatic animal keeper". The meat they were fed was not suspect because 31 tigers and seven leopards that ate the same feed were healthy.

All the lions had the Delta variant of the virus, said Mr Gidijala.

By early June, the lions' coughing had intensified and they had high fever. But testing their vital signs was not easy.

"There's no way we can measure their blood oxygen levels with clip-on meters on their paws or tongues when they are conscious, like we do with humans," said Dr Sridhar.

The fully vaccinated staff checked the lions' temperature with thermal imaging cameras and observed their food intake, respiratory rate and energy levels.

Worryingly, nearly all the lions had stopped eating their daily feed of beef and liver.

A 12-year-old lion named Pathmanathan died on June 16.

The team tried a diet of chicken or rabbits in vain, but later, some lions lapped up mutton soup fortified with supplements.

When the ailing lions hid from the vets, anticipating painful nasal swabs and intravenous needles, the staff hung around the enclosure for hours to comfort them before delivering any injections.

After 50 days, the lions roared in sequence - a presence call that healthy big cats do a few times a day. "When I heard the roars instead of the depressing coughing, I was in a state of ecstasy the whole day," said Dr Sridhar.

On Aug 10, the zoo announced that all the lions had tested negative for the coronavirus - a result of, as Dr Sridhar put simply, "just hard work with a scientific approach".