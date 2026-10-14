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Youth protests present a new dilemma for PM Modi and India

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Members of National Students’ Union of India take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at in New Delhi, on Oct 13.

Members of National Students' Union of India take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Oct 13.

PHOTO: EPA

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Rohini Mohan

  • Youth-led protests in India are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over claims the voter-roll revision removed more than 130 million names.
  • The Modi government has used 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel, detentions, and protest blockades, but critics say this risks deepening anger and distrust.
  • The protests create a major test for India’s democracy and the BJP’s electoral strength, especially before key state polls and the 2029 general election.

AI generated

BENGALURU – An AI-generated poster is now popular at several protests across India today. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah kissing the cheeks of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar in the style of Betty and Veronica smooching Archie in the American comic series.  

Why is the Modi government protecting Kumar, ask demonstrators as youth-led protests hot up in Delhi and other cities demanding the resignation of the election official.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.