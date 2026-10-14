Youth protests present a new dilemma for PM Modi and India

Members of National Students' Union of India take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Oct 13.

BENGALURU – An AI-generated poster is now popular at several protests across India today. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah kissing the cheeks of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar in the style of Betty and Veronica smooching Archie in the American comic series.

Why is the Modi government protecting Kumar, ask demonstrators as youth-led protests hot up in Delhi and other cities demanding the resignation of the election official.