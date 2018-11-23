Year-old baby escapes being hit by train in India

NEW DELHI • An Indian baby who fell onto railway tracks moments before a train passed through the station has escaped unscathed.

Cellphone footage of yesterday's incident shows a train rolling over the infant in Uttar Pradesh state as onlookers scream.

The one-year-old girl reportedly fell into the gap between the carriage and the platform as her parents were stepping off the train.

She was wedged flat on her back alongside the track as the train left the platform, picking up speed but just missing her.

Once the train had passed, a man quickly scooped up the tiny child who, apart from crying, was astonishingly left unscathed by the terrifying incident.

Indian media reported that the girl's parents lost grip of their child as a crowd surged from the train onto the platform in Mathura city.

Railway officials said the lucky escape was a reminder to be cautious at all times on crowded trains. "We are actively running campaigns to sensitise people against travelling on rooftops or standing on foot boards of the train doors," said a spokesman.

India's huge railway network is notorious for overcrowding and accidents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE