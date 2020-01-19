World's shortest man dies at 27

KATHMANDU • The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, has died at a hospital in Nepal.

Mr Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08cm, died of pneumonia on Friday in Pokhara, 200km from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.

"He had been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time, his heart was also affected. He passed away today," Mr Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, told Agence France-Presse.

The late Mr Magar was first declared the world's shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday, when he was photographed holding a certificate only a bit smaller than him.

He lost the title after fellow Nepalese Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6cm, was discovered and named the world's shortest mobile man.

Mr Khagendra Magar regained the title after Mr Dangi's death in 2015.

"He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small," said his father, Mr Roop Bahadur, according to Guinness World Records.

As the world's shortest man, the 27-year-old travelled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

"We're terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Mr Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records' editor-in-chief.

"Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6kg and you don't fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life," he said.

Mr Khagendra Magar was also an official face of Nepal's tourism campaign, which featured him as the smallest man in a country that is home to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.

During his stint, he met other short people around the world, including the shortest woman, Ms Jyoti Amge, from India.

The record for shortest living mobile man is now retained by Mr Edward "Nino" Hernandez of Colombia, a reggaeton DJ who is 70.21cm tall.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE