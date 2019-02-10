World Briefs: China slams Modi's visit to border state

China slams Modi's visit to border state

MUMBAI • China's foreign ministry yesterday condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the north-eastern border state of Arunachal Pradesh, also claimed by China, saying it "resolutely opposes" activities of Indian leaders in the region.

Mr Modi's visit was part of a series of public meetings in the region aimed at garnering support for his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Indian elections to be held by May.

Despite recent efforts to improve bilateral ties in both countries, disputes over the mountainous Indo-China border - which triggered a war in 1962 - and the region that China claims as southern Tibet have remained a sensitive issue.

Immunise kids against measles, Filipinos told

MANILA • Routine immunisation coverage against measles in the Philippines was only at 55 per cent, although the vaccine is free in government facilities, said Ms Julia Rees of Unicef Philippines.

She urged Filipino parents yesterday to immunise their children amid a measles outbreak that has killed more than 20 children since the start of the year.

Tainted alcohol death toll in India rises to 57

NEW DELHI • The death toll from a batch of illegally brewed alcohol in northern India doubled yesterday as the authorities launched a crackdown, and police and officials were suspended.

At least 57 people have died after drinking the poisonous liquor, suspected of being laced with menthol. The toll on Friday had been 28. The victims, villagers in adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand states, had drunk the tainted liquor on Thursday.

