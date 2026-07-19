Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Wife of Indian activist Wangchuk asks court to move him to private hospital

Cockroach Janta Party head Abhijeet Dipke holding a picture of Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NEW DELHI – Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has approached an Indian court seeking permission to transfer him from a government hospital to a private facility, alleging that he was being held in “illegal detention”, she said on July 19 .

“Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice,” Gitanjali Angmo said in a post on social media website X, a day after Wangchuk was moved to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital against his wishes by security personnel.

The hospital said on July 19 that Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable, although his blood parameters remained “marginally altered”, and that he required sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock monitoring. Phone calls to the hospital and its director’s office went unanswered.

Wangchuk, 59, had been fasting since June 28 in solidarity with India’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was formed by young Indians and is demanding that federal Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over exam paper leaks in May that affected millions of students.

The campaign has emerged as a rare public challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and has drawn support across India.

Wangchuk had told government doctors on July 17 that he did not wish to be moved to a hospital. On J uly 18 , he refused treatment, hospital authorities had said.

“With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted,” Angmo said on July 19 .

The Delhi Police, which reports to India’s federal Home Ministry, did not immediately respond to a phone call and e-mail seeking comment.

On July 16 , the Delhi High Court asked the authorities to watch Wangchuk’s health closely and intervene if needed, in response to a petition asking the authorities to force-feed him as his health weakened.

The CJP plans to march to Parliament on July 20 , the first day of its latest session, to press its demands. REUTERS