BENGALURU - Mr Rishi Sunak, the richest parliamentarian to become Britain’s prime minister, derives much of his family wealth from his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of India’s technology mogul NR Narayana Murthy, who co-founded Infosys.

It is among India’s largest companies, with a market capitalisation of over US$77 billion (S$109 billion). A company document said that as at March 2022, the tech giant was spread across 247 locations in more than 54 countries. It employs over 300,000 people.