WHO's new centre to integrate traditional medicines into mainstream

NEW DELHI • Around 80 per cent of the world's population is estimated to use some form of traditional medicine and practices such as acupuncture and ayurveda. Yet, they lack reliable scientific evidence to back their claims of treatment, holding back their integration into global healthcare systems.

A newly announced Global Centre for Traditional Medicine by the World Health Organisation (WHO) seeks to remedy this by bringing modern science and technology into studying and promoting traditional medicines and treatments to improve public health, as well as promote sustainable development.

WHO and India signed an agreement on March 25 to establish the centre, which will cover all forms of traditional medicine, including traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

It will focus on building "a solid evidence base for policies and standards on traditional medicine practices and products", help integrate them into health systems and regulate their "quality and safety for optimal and sustainable impact". An on-site launch of the centre will take place on April 21.

In a statement to The Straits Times, WHO said the centre will focus on four strategic areas to optimise traditional medicine's contribution to global health and sustainable development - evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity, and innovation and technology.

This includes improving accessibility and usefulness of research evidence and systematic reviews by a global network of researchers and scientists.

It will also develop educational resources to promote evidence-based awareness of traditional medicines and build the capacity of the workforce that uses them, besides adopting artificial intelligence and other innovative methods to identify, appraise and scale up innovations in the field of traditional medicines.

Explaining its choice of India for the centre, WHO said the country has played "a leadership role in convening cross-regional and global collaborations on traditional medicine and scientific advances".

India has committed an estimated US$250 million (S$339 million) to support the centre's establishment, infrastructure and operations. This includes 14.2ha of land in Jamnagar for a new building and premises in 2024, an interim office, and support for operational costs with a 10-year commitment.

The pandemic witnessed several claims of treatment using traditional medicine, but there is still no WHO Covid-19 treatment guideline that includes traditional medicine. WHO International Clinical Trial Registration Platform, a single-point access to information about ongoing and completed clinical trials worldwide, contains as many as 369 clinical studies on the use of traditional medicine to treat Covid-19.

"We expect that these ongoing research activities would inform the integration of traditional medicine in current and future pandemic response," WHO said.

This includes Madagascar's herbal remedy, Covid-Organics Plus Curative, which was touted by its government. According to a WHO statement in August last year, it was in phase three randomised trials and had produced "encouraging preliminary results".