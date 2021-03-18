WHO efforts under threat from vaccine nationalism

NEW DELHI • Vaccine nationalism in countries including the United States and India is likely to derail efforts by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to deliver two billion doses to poorer and middle-income nations by the year end, according to the head of the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Countries are holding tight to their supplies and restricting access to materials needed to make more shots, said Mr Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India.

The company is responsible for providing more than half of the shots used so far in the WHO-backed Covax programme that aims to provide equitable vaccine access across the world.

Many manufacturers, including Serum, have already missed timelines and commitments, Mr Poonawalla said in an interview with Bloomberg Live yesterday for the Bloomberg Equality Summit.

It will take two to three months for shipments to Covax to really pick up, and reaching the 2021 target of two billion doses will be challenging, he said, predicting that it will "spill over by a few months".

Few African nations received a single shipment of shots before this month, while more than 20 per cent of the population in countries including Israel, Britain, Bahrain and the US have received at least one shot.

India has sought to portray itself as a generous benefactor through targeted vaccine diplomacy, while seeking to outdo China.

At the same time, New Delhi has tightly controlled the deployment of the doses it has, mostly supplied by Serum, which is making the shot developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Indian officials have also requested more vaccines than initially expected from Serum, said Mr Poonawalla.

"We had to dedicate a lot of our capacity, which was not originally planned for India," he said.

"We're trying to balance it out as much as possible, but again for the first few months, we have been directed to prioritise supplies to India and certain other countries that have a high disease burden."

Covax has been slow to get off the ground. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has linked this to companies and countries prioritising bilateral deals ahead of the health body's approval process.

Mr Poonawalla reiterated his concerns over impending bottlenecks caused by "raw materials nationalism" after the US invoked the Defence Production Act this month to safeguard supplies of items, such as bags and filters, for its own manufacturers.

"I've sent this message to all the decision-makers in the US - please do not put a ban on critical raw materials that other global vaccine manufacturers need," he said.

The Serum CEO earlier this month said the export ban could hit his plans to produce about a billion doses of US company Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine this year.

Despite those warnings, Mr Poonawalla said he expects India's regulators to grant approval for an August launch of the Novavax candidate, which Serum will begin stockpiling next month.

By then, he hopes, a fully privatised vaccine market will have opened up across India.

Serum wants a liberalisation of the rules to allow corporate clients to negotiate directly and potentially buy supplies at a higher cost, as its vaccines are now being provided through the government at "very low subsidised price".

A free market would allow corporations to immunise their workforce quickly and "speed up the opening of the economy", said Mr Poonawalla.

