WHO concerned about spread of Covid-19 amid chaos

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taleban's aggressive advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations against the deadly disease.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in Covid-19 transmission," WHO spokes-man Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing yesterday.

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital Kabul for the past 24 hours due to the current instability and unpredictable situation in the country, he said.

Chaos at Afghanistan's main airport in Kabul, where thousands of people have been seeking to flee the country as the Taleban took control, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies and worsening existing shortages being experienced across the country.

Mr Jasarevic said the WHO, like other UN agencies, was committed to remain in Afghanistan.

