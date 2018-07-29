Which face will you wear, Mr Khan?

Post-March 25, 1992, when Pakistan won the ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia, it was evident that while their captain, Mr Imran Khan, all-rounder, global sex symbol and budding humanitarian, was willing to grudgingly talk about cricket, he preferred to advocate the hospital in Lahore which he had founded in memory of his late mother.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre was the first such institution set up in Pakistan, surprising for a nation that has received billions of dollars in foreign aid. Mr Khan took the world stage in Pakistan's greatest sporting moment to expound on its capabilities at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was a strategy not applauded by many, especially his bewildered teammates and Pakistani society.

The victory speech smacked of a new blueprint being prepared by Pakistan's captain, who, standing on the winner's podium at the age of 40, was already contemplating a fresh innings on another field.

Little did the world know that the seeds of a career in politics had been sown that fateful day.

Mr Khan's gesture was soon forgiven by critics and fans.

Cricket has always been in his genes and he has applied much of its principles to his life. Growing up as the only son of moderate Muslims Ikramullah Khan Niazi, a civil engineer, and Ms Shaukat Khanum, in a family of four sisters, he received a quality education in England.

The shy, young man manifested his competitive qualities on the cricket field, drawing comparisons to talented cricketers from his maternal family. Standing out from the rest has always been Mr Khan's unique selling point: whether as a cricketer, socialite, politician and role model to millions of Pakistanis.

Time has never been a dependable ally, but Pakistan's Prime Minister-elect has always fascinated.

Today, at 66, his professional evolution is intricately linked to his own development as a human.

After displaying his cricketing aptitude as an Oxford Blue, he partied relentlessly and was labelled as the quintessential pin-up boy in London's social circles.

He had dalliances with some of the world's most beautiful women, fathered a child out of wedlock and grudgingly accepted the presence of a daughter Tyrian Jade-White with socialite Sita White.

He married three women with different personalities and backgrounds - Ms Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of a Jewish billionaire; Ms Reham Khan, BBC weather girl, journalist and mother of three, who wrote a tell-all book which labelled Mr Khan as a drug addict, pervert, adulterer and corrupt politician with five illegitimate children; and Ms Bushra Maneka, a Sufi faith-healer and mother of five, who is rumoured to have directed Mr Khan's political philosophy

Officially, Mr Khan had declared the presence of two legitimate children in his election affidavit - sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan from his nine-year marriage to Ms Goldsmith, which ended in 2004.

They have largely been kept away from the limelight.

Twenty-six years ago, after Pakistan won their first ICC Cricket World Cup, Mr Khan retired and spent the first few years of the next two decades immersed in charitable causes and philanthropy before launching his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Cricket and politics are based on a common platform - performance is based on selection. For someone whose selection as a cricketer was a no-brainer, Mr Khan spent 22 years on the edges of Pakistan's political ecosystem, honing his abilities as politician and statesman while wondering why the people who had put him on a pedestal in 1992 were refusing to give him and his party a mandate to rule.

It was an unexpected induction for someone who had been used to unabashed veneration by the masses but he coped and, after serious introspection, realised that winning the public depended on espousing a message that resonated.

So began the fateful journey of a cricketer turned politician.

Talent dazzles, but the mean fact in top-level sports is that the best among the best are fast and hyper-coordinated. Talent, in that instance, comes cheap. In politics, it is the willingness to change, absorb the culture, put in the hard yards, long hours, to listen intently, act accordingly, keep friends close and enemies closer that shapes one's psyche. Then begin the adjustments, the affinities, the messaging - qualities that may merit selection.

Today, as he stands once again on the winner's podium, Pakistanis cheering on the streets, just as they did on March 25, 1992, will be apprehensive on evaluating the gifts that their favourite son brings to the country's highest public office.

Others of his ilk have come and gone through the power of the ballot, the naked influence of the army and some through assassinations for daring to deviate off course.

So the query that springs to mind is which version of Mr Khan is going to show up after taking oath? A new-found Pashtun identity and Islamic piety have shaped his political identity and ideology, coupled with a reconnect with his tribal origins, where the solutions to circumstances lies in the power of Syariah.

There is a sympathy for the Taleban and their system of justice. Threatening to mar the weight of his victory is the concept that his entry into office was stage-managed by the army which contained the mass influence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by former premier Nawaz Sharif, from the confines of a prison cell, and the Pakistan People's Party, piloted by Mr Bilawal Bhutto. The European Union have endorsed the election results as credible.

If these notions are indeed true then, Mr Khan will be a prime minister, albeit in name only.

The first step is to establish the right formula for a coalition, since his party, PTI, has not ensured an absolute majority, winning 116 out of 269 contested seats in the National Assembly, while his nearest rival, Mr Shahbaz Sharif's PML-N, won 64 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The focus now lies in cutting deals and wooing allies in the dog-eat-dog world of Pakistani politics.

Mr Khan has already thrown his cards on the table by taking a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, which oils the governmental machinery in Pakistani politics.

That's just the internal condition. Outside its borders, countries like India, Russia, China, Afghanistan and chiefly the US, which have doled out huge amounts in military aid, will be analysing Mr Khan's diplomatic capacities with interest.

The script has been written for some interesting moments and each episode could peel away a new facet of the Prime Minister-elect's persona.

The past, and his efforts to live in it, was a series of kaleidoscopic events for Mr Khan. The present, and his efforts to cope, will provide an invaluable education.