Where 4,000 vie for just 14 posts

Three months ago, Mr Ashu Saini, 30, lost his job as a branch manager at a microfinance company in the town of Saharanpur in India's central state of Uttar Pradesh.

The commerce graduate, unable to pay rent and other expenses, moved back with his wife and baby to his native village, Rashidghar, some 60km away from Saharanpur.

He has applied for a dozen jobs but has had little luck and spends his time helping his debt-ridden father cultivate sugar cane and cabbage on the family farm.

"I am doing farming and everything related to it, including picking up dung. I have to do everything if I am home," he chuckled.

But on a more sober note, Mr Saini, who used to earn 25,000 rupees (S$490) a month, while his father earns on average 5,000 rupees a month, admitted he is worried by reports of growing unemployment.

"I feel getting another job will be difficult. At least 10 people I know from my firm who lost their jobs are also still looking."

Unemployment is rising, with reports of firms downsizing, daily-wage labourers failing to get steady work, and small and medium-sized enterprises in the doldrums.

Government data released in May showed the unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Economists cite a number of reasons for growing unemployment even as 10 million to 12 million new job seekers join the workforce every year. This includes falling investments, slowdown in the labour-intensive manufacturing sector, such as automobiles, and real estate.

Subsequent data has brought little cheer. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment rate hit 8.4 per cent in August, up from 7 to 8 per cent in July.

Investment by private and public companies fell to a 15-year low in the quarter that ended in June, according to CMIE.

India's education system also seems to be out of tune with the economy, with weak vocational training. Federal Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said there are enough jobs but that recruiters complain of a lack of "quality people" in North India, triggering a controversy.

Still the government has announced multiple measures, including slashing corporate tax rate for domestic companies, from 30 per cent to 22 per cent, to bring in investment and stimulate the economy into creating jobs.

But economists remain concerned.

"The disturbing trend is that unemployment among the youth between 15 and 29 is exceptionally high... This is really a demand deflation which is manifesting itself into this problem (of unemployment)," said Professor Biswajit Dhar, who teaches economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. "Because of no demand, there is retrenchment. The government has to come up with an employment policy."

Demand outstrips supply in many cases. In Chennai, around 4,000 people, including engineering and management graduates, applied for 14 posts of sweepers at the state assembly secretariat.

Unemployment is being seen "across the board", said Mr Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE. "The country is feeling a sharp fall in investments. If industry doesn't invest aggressively, it will not generate jobs even as additional people enter the labour market. It is adversely affecting daily wage and casual workers and women (the most)."

Mr Vyas believes the short-term solution is to expand the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, a labour law that guarantees 100 days of paid work for rural unskilled workers, to the poor in urban areas. And, in the long term, spur private investment.

"In the past, we recovered from a similar situation through a sharp turnaround in investment liberalisation. So I think it can be done," said Mr Vyas.

On one hot morning, Ms Sushila Devi squatted on the sidewalk with a dozen other women and men at a traffic intersection in Golf Course Road, in Gurugram, Haryana state. They were surrounded by corporate offices and luxury condominiums offering everything from valet service to clubs and pools.

Contractors and builders go to this intersection to employ daily-wage labourers. There are many spots like this in Gurugram and elsewhere in the country.

"I haven't got work for a month and a half. It's more difficult for women. I don't get work, then we eat less. My children and family go hungry. Who cares about a poor person's problems," she said.

Daily-wage labourers usually earn up to 700 rupees for eight hours' work, but now wages have come down to 300 and 400 rupees.

Mr Ranjit Singh, a 19-year old construction worker, is frustrated with how life has turned out since he moved from his village in Bihar state to Gurugram a year ago. Wages have gone down even as prices of food and rent have risen.

Like many others, he gets only 15 days of work in a month.

"I earn for two days and have to manage for another two days. Sometimes, I feel I want to go back to the village," he said, adding, "But I can go back only if I earn money first."