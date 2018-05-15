What's Next: May 15, 2018

Indian state's election result

Results of last weekend's election in India's south-western state of Karnataka, which will have a major impact on the campaigning for next year's national election, will be announced today. The opposition Congress party is fighting to retain its last major state amid a fierce battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Seminar for those helping ex-offenders

The Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-offenders (Care) Network is holding the sixth Care Network Seminar today at Concorde Hotel. With the theme "Connecting Partners, Co-creating One Future", the seminar will convene Care Network partners involved in the rehabilitation and reintegration of former offenders, including voluntary welfare organisations, community partners and volunteers.

Technology solutions for SMEs

The SME Technology and Innovation Day 2018 will be held today at Resorts World Convention Centre. Organised by Enterprise Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the event will showcase technology assistance and initiatives to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) upgrade, transform and look for opportunities to grow. The guest of honour, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, will deliver a speech.