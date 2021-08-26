Western nations race to evacuate thousands from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON • Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan yesterday as the Aug 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country's new Taleban rulers might allow an extension.

In one of the biggest such airlifts ever, the United States and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, Nato personnel and Afghans at risk, since Aug 14, the day before the Taleban swept into the capital Kabul to bring to an end a 20-year foreign military presence.

US President Joe Biden said US troops in Afghanistan faced mounting danger and aid agencies warned of an impending humanitarian crisis for the population left behind.

Mr Biden has spurned calls from allies to extend the deadline, set under an agreement struck by the previous administration of Mr Donald Trump with the hardline Islamist group last year.

But he said on Tuesday the deadline could be met. "The sooner we can finish, the better," Mr Biden said. "Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops."

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was growing concern about the risk of suicide bombings by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group at the airport.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month. France said it would push on with evacuations as long as possible but it was likely to end these operations in the coming hours or days.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would try to help Afghans who worked with its soldiers and aid organisations and wished to leave Afghanistan after the deadline expires.

"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taleban," she told the German Parliament.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fearing persecution have thronged Kabul's airport since the Taleban takeover, the lucky ones securing seats on flights. Many people milled about outside the airport, hoping to get out.

"I learnt from an e-mail from London that the Americans are taking people out, that's why I've come so I can go abroad," said one man, Mr Aizaz Ullah.

While the focus is now on those trying to flee, the risk of starvation, disease and persecution is rising for the rest of the population, aid agencies said.

"There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, compounded by Covid-19," Mr David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, told Reuters in Doha, calling for the international community to donate US$200 million (S$271 million) in food aid.

"The number of people marching towards starvation has spiked to 14 million," he said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last only for a week after deliveries of medical equipment from abroad were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday. The UN agency was also concerned the current upheaval could push up Covid-19 infections.

The Taleban's 1996-2001 rule was marked by harsh syariah law, with many political rights and basic freedoms curtailed and women severely oppressed.

The Taleban asked the US to stop urging talented Afghans to leave, while also trying to persuade people at the airport to go home, saying they had nothing to fear. "Foreign troops should withdraw by the deadline. It will pave the way for resumption of civilian flights," Taleban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

The US-backed government collapsed as the US and its allies withdrew troops two decades after they ousted the Taleban in the weeks after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the US by Al-Qaeda, whose leaders had found safe haven in Afghanistan.

The Taleban is also switching focus from its military victory to how to run a country in crisis. It has appointed veteran figures to the posts of finance minister and defence minister since wresting control of all government offices, the presidential palace and Parliament, two Taleban members said.

Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency said Mr Gul Agha had been named finance minister and Mr Sadr Ibrahim, acting interior minister. Former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir was named acting defence minister, Al Jazeera news channel reported, citing a Taleban source.

