Western nations go on the defensive as Russia thanks India for G-20 declaration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi on Sept 9. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
35 min ago
NEW DELHI – Leaders from Western countries and Japan found themselves on the defensive as they faced questions over why they stopped short of directly criticising Russia for the war in Ukraine in a joint statement issued at the just-concluded Group of 20 (G-20) summit in New Delhi.

The Delhi Declaration, which went through 15 drafts and 200 hours of negotiations, according to the Indian side, dropped the direct condemnation of Russia that found a place in the 2022 Bali Declaration, which referred to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

