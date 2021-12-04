Welcome to Hogwarts, in a Pakistan university

LAHORE • It took more than a wave of a wand, but Pakistani university students transformed their 150-year-old campus into Hogwarts this week as they kicked off a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter.

With its vast halls and soaring archways, Government College University in the eastern megacity of Lahore has long reminded students of the magical school created by British author J. K. Rowling.

"I can't believe I'm in Hogwarts, while being in Lahore of all places," said excited visitor Raziah Alam, while taking part in the festival.

Dressed in costumes from the "Potterverse", complete with wands and pointed witch and wizard hats, students welcomed visitors to their version of Hogwarts' "Great Hall", decorated with broomsticks, bats, and even an area to brew potions.

The theme music from the Harry Potter films played in the background as students tried out spells, took photos wearing the famous "Sorting Hat" and dressed up in Hogwarts uniforms.

"Most of these youngsters grew up at the time when J. K. Rowling's work was being presented in the novels and then later on in the films," said Dr Asghar Zaidi, the university's vice-chancellor and a "Potterhead" himself. He added that when students come to the campus, "they see the architecture, it reminds them of Hogwarts".

Since the release of the first Harry Potter novel in 1997, the books have found immense popularity, including in Pakistan. They have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, in addition to the famous film franchise.

