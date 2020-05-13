Wealthy Indian temple struggles to pay staff as donations dry up

The Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is often called one of the richest in the world because of the value of the donations it receives, said it is struggling to meet its daily expenses and pay its staff.

The temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh has now been closed to worshippers for two months, like all places of worship under a nationwide lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam trust, which manages the temple, said it has lost two billion rupees (S$37.5 million) in revenue each month since it closed its doors on March 19. Cash liquidity has "hit rock bottom", said the trust's chairman Y.S. Subba Reddy.

On May 1, the trust terminated the services of 1,300 contract workers, saying it could not afford them at the moment.

Last year, the 10th-century Balaji temple, as it is popularly known, took in an average of 22,100 rupees per minute.

The 16th-century Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala has also sought to be seen as among the richest places of worship ever since it opened a vault with US$1 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) worth of gold some years ago, while another secret vault is yet to be opened.

But the Balaji is known to collect some of the largest donations in the world. It normally gets 80,000 to 100,000 visitors every day. On auspicious occasions, at least 500,000 throng the hill shrine.

Its income comes from visitor tickets, tariffs from guest houses, sale of sweet laddu and the auction of hair ritually shaved off by worshippers.

The hair is sold to some of the world's biggest wig and hair extension makers. Last year, the temple sold over 143 tonnes of hair, in five grades, including white hair.

But the main source of income is through hundi (donation pot) offerings made in cash, gold and silver jewellery, property deeds and even shares and securities. The temple earns at least 12 billion rupees a year through such donations.

The trust's salaries, pensions and other fixed expenses amount to 1.25 billion rupees every month, Mr Reddy said, adding: "We paid salaries for March and April, and have some funds to pay salaries for May. For June, we will have to raise funds from some other sources."

The temple does have eight tonnes of gold, worth $618 million at current valuation, and 140 billion rupees in fixed deposits in banks. But Mr Reddy said "there was no question of touching" these.

"Our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions that we should not touch the gold or deposits because it is a sentimental issue. People have given that to Lord Balaji," said Mr Reddy, who is also the uncle of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister.

"For salaries and maintenance, we will use only funds from the cash and donations."

In February, the temple submitted its 2020-21 budget to the government, in which it had projected a total revenue of 33.1 billion rupees for 12 months starting April. Forty per cent of this was expected to come from offerings and 21 per cent from interest on bank deposits.