Water-borne diseases a worry in Bangladesh as floodwaters recede

DHAKA/GUWAHATI • The authorities in Bangla-desh are bracing themselves for the spread of water-borne diseases and racing to get drinking water to people stranded in their homes by flooding across a quarter of the country, an official said yesterday.

Nearly 2,000 rescue teams were trying to reach flood victims in 17 of the country's 64 districts and get them water and other supplies, Department of Disaster Management director-general Atiqul Haque told Reuters.

"With the flood waters receding, there is a possibility of an epidemic. We fear the outbreak of water-borne diseases if clean water is not ensured soon," Mr Haque said. "Ensuring availability of drinking water is our top priority."

More than 4.5 million people have been stranded and 42 people killed in the worst flooding in the north-east Sylhet region in more than 100 years.

The floods have damaged 75,000ha of padi and 300,000ha of other crops, including maize, jute and vegetables, said Agriculture Ministry official Humayun Kabir. "The devastation is huge. More crops could be damaged as new areas are being flooded."

Ms Fatema Begum, a mother of three in the worst-hit Sunamganj district, said the floods washed away everything. "We don't even have a second pair of clothes. No one has come to help," she said.

The monsoon brings heavy rain and floods to South Asia between June and October, especially in low-lying areas such as Bangladesh, where rivers swollen with waters pouring out of the Himalayas often burst their banks.

But extreme weather has become more frequent, and environmentalists warn that climate change could lead to more serious disasters.

In the eastern Indian state of Assam, also badly hit by the rain that lashed the region, Indian air force helicopters were deployed yesterday to drop food and other supplies to cut-off communities.

More than 280,000 people were stranded in Silchar town, most of which was underwater, district official Keerthi Jalli told Reuters.

"Never before in our lifetime have we witnessed such devastation. The water was up to my chest," Silchar teacher Monowar Barbhuyan told Reuters.

REUTERS