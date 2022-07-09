War in Ukraine could have 'catastrophic ramifications' globally: Tharman

NEW DELHI - Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam warned that the war in Ukraine could have "catastrophic ramifications" globally even as he highlighted the danger of turning away from an "open, integrated global order".

Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, is on a seven-day visit to India. He delivered the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Friday (July 8).

Speaking on the topic "Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth", Mr Tharman highlighted the multiple challenges facing the world at this point in what he called "a confluence of fragilities". These include the prospect of stagflation with higher inflation and slower growth for a period of time; "escalating geopolitical tensions" due to the Ukraine war and deterioration of the "global commons" with shifts in the environment combined with the increased risk of the global spread of infectious diseases.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has threatened social and economic gains made by developing nations in the last decade, particularly when it comes to learning outcomes with many girls failing to return to school.

On geopolitical tensions, he said: "The global system of rules and norms aimed at keeping peace and territorial integrity was never perfect. It was always imperfect. But what's happening in Ukraine is a major rupture and will have ramifications that go beyond just another conflict or another war. And the ramifications could be catastrophic."

He further warned against protectionist tendencies, saying "let's not retreat from an open, integrated global order which has been hugely beneficial to all nations, including the largest nations.

"Economic interdependence doesn't assure us of peace but it makes peace much more likely than a world of increasingly decoupled markets and data payment technologies. We must stay open and stay integrated, achieving that would require geopolitical skill and leadership".

His remarks come at a time of growing global protectionism. The war in Ukraine had contributed to rising food protectionism with countries including India restricting exports of different food items amid the growing threat of inflation.

The blockage of ports in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia had resulted in shortages of wheat and other agriculture products, leading to food shortages globally.

"The risks of high inflation preceded Ukraine but of course now accentuated," Mr Tharman said, noting that this wasn't even the most important problem.

"Critically, it will erode political capital at a time when we need political capital within nations and globally to address much larger challenges including the challenges of climate change, a water crisis and shrinking biodiversity."

The senior minister also spoke at length about India, urging the South Asian country to pick up the "pace of reforms" and highlighted how India required a growth rate of 8 to 10 per cent over the next 25 years in order to lift average income and create more jobs.

He noted that the next decade in particular would be critical for India which is currently going through a demographic dividend with 580 million Indians below the age of 25.

"That's a large number of people who need to be quickly skilled and given confidence to earn their own dues in the world," he said.