Wading in to help after heavy rain in Mumbai

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

People pushing a bus on a waterlogged road yesterday after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. The authorities in the city asked offices to close, wherever possible, and suspended rail services after India’s financial hub saw its wettest September day in three years, reported Bloomberg. Mumbai received about 29cm of rain over the 24 hours leading up to yesterday morning, government data showed. The weather office predicted that moderate-to-heavy showers would continue through yesterday. 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2020, with the headline 'Wading in to help after heavy rain in Mumbai'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content