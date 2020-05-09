Volunteer groups track India's non-coronavirus toll, trace rising deaths to lockdown

NEW DELHI - A group of 20 migrant workers were headed back home in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring Maharashtra. Exhausted from the day's ordeal, they made a decision on Thursday night (May 7) that would cost many of them their lives.

Assuming that train services were not running because of the ongoing lockdown that had forced them to walk, they decided to sleep on a railway track.

On Friday early morning, however, a cargo train - considered an essential service - ran over the group, killing 16 of them.

Their deaths, a tragic consequence of the sudden and poorly planned lockdown, are among the many deaths India has endured since restrictions kicked in on March 25.

As reports of the first few non-coronavirus deaths trickled in, a group of civil society volunteers began documenting them online on a publicly accessible database (https://bit.ly/3bg5z66) to ensure they do not escape public scrutiny.

As of May 8, the group had documented 328 deaths, culled mainly frommedia reports. These included 82 suicides, some triggered by fear of testing positive for coronavirus and loneliness; 46 deaths associated with alcohol withdrawal symptoms; and 65 migrant workers deaths associated with exhaustion and accidents.

While eclipsed by the more pressing toll of Covid-19 fatalities - 1,886 as of Friday afternoon - the volunteers hope that collating the disparate non-coronavirus deaths will warrant them greater heft in policy discussions and, hopefully, help find ways to reduce them.

"It is especially important to highlight the irony of these deaths because they were caused by a lockdown that was meant to cut down on deaths," said Mr Aman (who uses only one name), an assistant professor of Legal Practice at the Jindal Global Law School.

He is one of the three volunteers who spearheaded the widely-referenced tracker. "None of these deaths should escape public or institutional memory," he told The Straits Times.

"We are hoping this database is able to raise conversations that can spiral out and lead to a conscious effort to understand the human cost of the lockdown," Mr Aman said.

The group has been tallying the toll from media reports published primarily in nine different languages, but says the actual number of deaths is likely to be higher.

While their tracker has generated some attention from the public and media, the government is yet to take note and respond to the crisis the way they had hoped it would, added Ms Kanika Sharma, a sociology doctoral student at Emory University in the US, who is also helping out with the tracker.

"In fact, we are seeing authorities make the same mistakes," she said, referring to the Karnataka state government's decision this week that sought to put an end to special evacuation trains ferrying migrant workers from the state back to their hometowns.

The order, which has been revoked, had prompted widespread criticism as it recalled how stranded migrants were forced to trudge hundreds of kilometres back to their hometowns at the start of the lockdown in March.

"There still is such apathy to what migrants are enduring," she said.

Besides being prevented from going home, many migrants trying to do so on their own have been handed out dehumanising punishment, including being asked to hop like frogs in one instance, by local officials.

"This just strips away their dignity and triggers distress, leading to the kind of deaths that we have been seeing," Ms Sharma added, citing the case of a Dalit worker in Uttar Pradesh who committed suicide after being beaten up by local police for violating quarantine rules.

These deaths, including those due to starvation, also highlight India's weak institutional support systems for the marginalised. There persists the problem of inadequate and inefficient coverage of ration cards that entitle the poor to subsidised food rations, for instance.

"They are an indication of how bad our social security net generally is. It is because of the lockdown that we are seeing its raw, brute face," Ms Sharma said.

That several women number among the suicides has also raised concerns about domestic violence and depression exacerbated by the lockdown.

According to Dr Vikas Rawal, an economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the "phenomenon of distress deaths" because of the lockdown's policy failures has received scant attention in India.

He is part of a team behind another tracker on coronapolicyimpact.org, a website that also hosts news and analyses on the distress caused by the lockdown.

"The government needs to be held accountable for these avoidable deaths but that story is missing," he told The Straits Times.

"It is not a great start to your day when you begin by googling for deaths but we keep at it because we can't be blind to what's happening around us. The least we can do is put it down on record."