Vivian in Delhi for Asean-India special meeting of ministers

•Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan began his visit to India yesterday and will be there until tomorrow. He will co-chair the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Relations, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

The foreign ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the Asean-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Dr Balakrishnan will also call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the other Asean foreign ministers attending the meeting and Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

Dr Balakrishnan will deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII today.

He will also have separate meetings with Dr Jaishankar, as well as other ministers and parliamentarians from India.

He is accompanied on the trip by officials from MFA.

