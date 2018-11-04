Vivian in Bangladesh on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is in Bangladesh on a two-day introductory trip to the South Asian country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

Dr Balakrishnan will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and meet Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali, MFA said in a statement. He will also visit the southern port city of Cox's Bazar today, the last day of his trip, the ministry added.

Bangladesh's New Age newspaper said Dr Balakrishnan will visit the camps of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

More than 720,000 from the Muslim minority - who are stateless despite having lived in Myanmar for centuries - have fled to Bangladesh since a military crackdown in August last year.

They now huddle in crowded tents in Cox's Bazar, turning the area into the largest refugee camp in the world.

Bangladesh and Myanmar first reached a deal a year ago to begin repatriation, but the process has been delayed. Officials from both countries met last week and announced that it would begin in the middle of this month.

Dr Balakrishnan said in September that Myanmar must ensure the refugees return to a society where there is security, peace, justice and better prospects for everyone.

He added that the key point made to Myanmar at an Asean meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York was that "we stand ready to help".

However, last Friday, a group of Asean parliamentarians said Myanmar is not safe enough for the return of the Rohingya refugees, and urged the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar to halt repatriation plans.

Before going to Bangladesh, Dr Balakrishnan was in South Africa to attend the 18th Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (Iora), MFA said.

At the meeting, Dr Balakrishnan emphasised the importance of pressing on with regional cooperation, preserving a rules-based international order, and strengthening Iora as an organisation, the ministry said.

The minister also met South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, and they reaffirmed the warm relations between Singapore and South Africa.

Lee Seok Hwai