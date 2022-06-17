Vivian Balakrishnan meets Indian ministers to discuss boosting energy, finance and digital collaboration

KOLKATA - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday (June 17) met with two key Indian ministers to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy, communications, financial and digital sectors, among other areas.

Dr Balakrishnan met Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on the final day of his visit to India.

Their discussions centred on regional and global developments, and ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Following the meeting, Mr Puri said on Twitter that they had a "fascinating discussion" about energy challenges, the pace of energy transition and other areas of mutual interest.

Dr Balakrishnan was in India for the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday, which he co-chaired with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also addressed a ministerial session at the Delhi Dialogue, an annual event to strengthen Asean-India ties, where he stressed the need for a rules-based international order that takes into account Asia's aspirations, fulfilment of trade and investment potential and the effective leveraging of digital technologies for sustainable development.

"Glad that we (India and Asean) are now on the verge of upgrading our relationship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will explore more cooperation in digital transformation and financial inclusion, climate change, and sustainable development," Dr Balakrishnan tweeted on Friday.

He also visited the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, India's ruling political party, on Thursday, where he met its National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The minister and party members, including youth leaders, discussed ways to strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership, besides other domestic and international issues.