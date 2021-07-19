Virus-weary Indians flock to tourist hot spots with a vengeance

It is being called revenge tourism, as many Indians hit the road with a vengeance after a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Mr Amit Gupta, 47, a jeweller, drove from the national capital to Shimla and Kasauli in the Himalayan foothills for his first holiday in over a year and a half.

Shimla, about 350km from New Delhi, is a popular destination for locals seeking to escape the heat of the summer months.

"We just have been enjoying ourselves... It is a break after a long time. You are out of the negativity that is going around, where everyone is talking about Covid-19 and how things have changed," said Mr Gupta, who was there with his family and friends, on the phone.

But hundreds of tourists from the nearby states of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana had the same idea.

"I'm taking precautions and staying away from large crowds," said Mr Gupta. He and his wife are fully vaccinated, and their two children have taken their first shot.

In a challenge to India's efforts to prevent or blunt the impact of another virus wave, pandemic-weary crowds have got into their cars or motorbikes and gone off to hill towns such as Shimla, Mussoorie, Dharamshala and Nainital, alarming the authorities and health experts.

Many of these tourists, as evident from pictures and videos on social media, are not wearing masks or practising social distancing, though only around 5 per cent of India's population is fully vaccinated.

On the drive up to Mussoorie, in the state of Uttarakhand, cars seem to be in a race to reach the cooler climate. The wearing of masks is rare as people stop to take pictures and breathe in the cool air. Some passengers even stick their heads out of sunroofs on the drive up.

All this has led the state authorities to tighten the movement of tourists and warn people against violating social distancing norms.

At Mussoorie's Kempty Falls, the authorities are allowing only 50 tourists at a time for a duration of 30 minutes, after the federal Health Ministry used photographs of crowds at the popular spot as a case of what not to do.

For locals, the crowds are both alarming and welcome.

Mr Sandeep Sahni, Mussoorie-based president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Uttarakhand, said: "We have to move forward. As governments in Singapore and the UK have said, we have to learn to live with this pandemic.

"It is up to the people who visit to maintain decorum and for law enforcement agencies to ensure it is done. Shutting down is not a solution. You have to keep the wheels of the economy going. And in a state like Uttarakhand, tourism keeps the wheel going."

India's tourism sector is among those hit the hardest by the pandemic. Many hoteliers, restaurateurs and others associated with the sector have been facing a financial crisis after both waves of the pandemic disrupted tourism.

With international tourism shut down, the sector depends on domestic tourism which, according to a State Bank of India report, declined from 6.9 per cent of the country's gross domestic product in 2019, to 4.7 per cent last year.

Tourism generated US$194 billion (S$263 billion) and supported nearly 40 million jobs in India in 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Last month, in an effort to soften the blow on the tourism industry, the government announced relief measures, including personal loans of 100,000 rupees (S$1,820) for tourist guides, and an offer of free visas for 500,000 foreigners when international travel resumes.

But health experts have warned that unregulated tourist activity could create the circumstances for superspreader events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week warned Indians against flouting Covid-19 norms in the Himalayan tourist spots.

"It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to the coronavirus. But today, I will say very emphatically that it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets, without wearing masks," said Mr Modi.

Goa, a leading beach destination, which faced a severe oxygen shortage during the second wave, is not taking any chances, even though its economy is linked to tourism.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told Indian media: "We can think of opening tourism only after completing 100 per cent of the first dose (of a Covid-19 vaccine). We will think about it after July 30."