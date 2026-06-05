Viral ‘Cockroach’ movement leader heads to India to lead Gen Z protests

The Cockroach Janta Party is billed by leader Abhijeet Dipke as the voice of India’s “lazy, unemployed and forgotten”.

Abhijeet Dipke was in between job applications and rounds of PlayStation 5 in May when he noticed viral comments from India’s top judge comparing jobless youngsters to “cockroaches”.

From his apartment in Boston in the US, he dashed off a mocking post on X asking “What if all cockroaches come together?” He then went back to gaming.

When he opened his phone later, he was shocked to discover his own post going viral. Sympathetic responses poured in from Indian youths disillusioned with what they see as a lack of opportunities in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Just over three weeks later, Dipke has now channelled that anger into activism, latching onto a series of school exam scandals to highlight a deep crisis in India’s education system and to challenge the political status quo. He plans to return to India on June 6 to lead a youth protest in New Delhi calling for the resignation of the nation’s education minister.

Dipke, 30, started out with a parody website for his Cockroach Janta Party, quickly slapped together with AI, and billed it as the voice of India’s “lazy, unemployed and forgotten”. Its social media following exploded, with more than 22 million followers on Instagram, more than double that of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“That is when I realised, okay , there is something happening here,” Dipke said in an interview this week. “If so many people joined in such short span of time, that means that people are really dissatisfied and discontent with the current ruling party.”

Since then, his group has snowballed from a joke on social media into one of the biggest recent challenges to India’s political establishment.

“We are going to convert this movement into a kind of a pressure group that holds the government accountable,” Dipke said. “There has been an underlying dissatisfaction and frustration within the youth of India for quite some years now.”

Exam betrayal

Modi’s BJP initially dismissed the frenzy as an online gimmick and a “premeditated conspiracy” by its political opponents. The party or its leaders have not commented recently, including on the protest planned for June 6 and Dipke’s arrival.

In a post on X dated June 5 in India, Dipke said he had left the US and was “leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution”.

His campaign speaks to frustrations among many young people in India, where unemployment among graduates under 25 runs at 40 per cent, according to research from Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, and where competition for jobs and spots in top universities is notoriously fierce.

Dipke was himself job-hunting in the US, where he had been finishing up his graduate studies, when India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to unemployed youngsters as “parasites” and “cockroaches” during a courtroom hearing in May. The judge later said he had been misquoted by sections of the media.

Anger over the judge’s comments has been since stoked by a series of scandals that have recently swept the nation’s education system, long a trusted pathway for success among the nation’s youth. In May, authorities cancelled India’s largest medical entrance exam – taken by more than 2.27 million aspirants – after investigators found indications that questions had been circulating early.

A separate controversy erupted in May after test managers released erroneous results to a widely used high school graduation exam.

“In a society where so much of middle-class value is ingrained in terms of education – kids work hard and parents work harder to get them that education – that trust in the system is shaken,” said Yashwant Deshmukh, director of the Indian polling firm C-Voter.

“Complete overhaul”

The scandals have touched young Indians widely, posing a challenge for Modi’s government as the youths affected by them age onto voter rolls, Deshmukh said.

“I don’t remember any other issue or movement in the last 12 years which would have sounded troublesome for this government,” he said.

Dipke said many supporters viewed the examination controversies as evidence that institutions were failing them at a crucial stage of life.

“We need a complete overhaul of the education system, because the education system of India seems to be collapsing,” he said.

India’s Education Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dipke’s group has drawn comparisons with other so-called Gen Z movements that have swept South Asia in recent years. In neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, young people fed up with out-of-touch elites took to the streets to topple unpopular governments. Similar movements have swept countries from South-east Asia to Africa.

Dipke said that while he sympathises with such movements, the Cockroach Janta Party is a peaceful group that does not aim to overthrow any government.

“The protest will be really peaceful and in a democratic manner, because the ruling party is already trying to dismiss and discredit this movement by comparing it with what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh,” he said. “I want to say nothing like that is going to happen here.”

Dipke, who previously worked as a communication strategist for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, downplayed his own political ambitions. He said it is “too early” to say whether his movement could eventually become a registered political party that fields candidates and contests elections.

He is also wary of aligning with India’s established political parties and wants instead to keep up the pressure on policymakers and draw attention towards education and employment.

“We are going to convert this movement into a kind of a pressure group that holds the government accountable,” he said, adding that politics should be centred on “the youth and the future”. BLOOMBERG