Letter From New Delhi

Violence in Afghanistan casts shadow over Afghan community in India

It makes a return to homeland even more remote and the future equally uncertain

India Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI • Mr Najibullah swats flies from an array of bakery products at his roadside stall in Lajpat Nagar.

The aroma of freshly baked naan, however, keeps attracting more buzzing intruders.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'Violence in Afghanistan casts shadow over Afghan community in India'. Subscribe
Topics: 