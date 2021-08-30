Veteran Afghan leaders seek talks with Taleban on next government

KABUL • A band of veteran Afghan leaders, including two regional strongmen, are angling for talks with the Taleban and plan to meet within weeks to form a new front for holding negotiations on the country's next government, said a member of the group.

Mr Khalid Noor, the son of Mr Atta Mohammad Noor, the once-powerful governor of northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, said the group comprised veteran ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dostum and others opposed to the Taleban's takeover.

"We prefer to negotiate collectively because it is not that the problem of Afghanistan will be solved just by one of us," Mr Noor, 27, told Reuters in an interview from an undisclosed location.

"So, it is important for the entire political community of the country to be involved, especially the traditional leaders, those with power, with public support," he added.

The elder Mr Noor and Mr Dostum, veterans of four decades of conflict in Afghanistan, both fled the country when the northern city of Mazar-i Sharif fell to the Taleban without a fight.

The United States-backed government and military folded elsewhere as the hardline Islamist group swept into Kabul on Aug 15. However, the backroom discussions are a sign of the country's traditional strongmen coming back to life after the Taleban's stunning military campaign.

It will be a challenge for any entity to rule Afghanistan for long without consensus among the country's patchwork of ethnicities, say most analysts.

Unlike their previous period in power before 2001, the predominantly Pashtun Taleban did seek support from Tajiks, Uzbeks and other minorities as they prepared their offensive last month.

Despite a commitment to negotiations, the younger Mr Noor said there was a "huge risk" that the talks could fail, leading the group to already prepare for an armed resistance against the Taleban.

REUTERS