Vaccine policy comes under scrutiny

When Serum Institute of India (SII) head Adar Poonawalla fled India for London saying he had received threats from people desperate to source Covid-19 vaccines, it brought into sharp relief India's vaccine procurement policy.

The Indian national is chief executive of the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced. He told The Times he left with his wife and children because of the threats and the trouble he had managing expectations.

Mr Poonawalla, 40, indicated he would return to India in the coming days even as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that SII is set to invest £240 million (S$446 million) in facilities in the United Kingdom.

The Indian government late last month changed its vaccine policy to allow states and private hospitals to source some of their vaccines directly from manufacturers.

India is using the SII-produced AstraZeneca vaccine and Indian firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Russia's Sputnik V has also been approved but is not yet available.

Experts say India's vaccine policy is complex and adds to the current chaos caused by vaccine shortages, with several states unable to ramp up their inoculation drives.

Ms Anjela Taneja, who leads work on education, health and inequality at Oxfam India, noted that vaccines are usually acquired by the federal government and distributed to states based on their needs.

"Having a single point of vaccine procurement has been recommended by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid," she said. "It is difficult to understand the advantages of forcing India's states to compete with each other and against private hospitals, thus fracturing India's bargaining power and lowering the scope of negotiating bulk, centralised procurement."

The Supreme Court on April 30 raised such questions as well, and called on the government to relook its procurement process. The court noted that states are paying between 300 rupees (S$5.40) and 400 rupees per dose while the federal government pays 150 rupees.

Experts say states could end up paying more for vaccines, to the detriment of healthcare infrastructure financing, at a time when the pandemic has reduced revenues.

"What will happen to states that need vaccines more and backward states that do not have the most efficient procurement system and are not able to negotiate well?" asked Associate Professor Indranil Mukhopadhyay at private university O.P. Jindal Global. "There is going to be a lot of chaos."

India's Covid-19 crisis makes it the world's second most-affected country. A second wave has led to 382,315 cases and a new daily record of 3,780 deaths in the 24 hours up to yesterday. India has over 20 million cases, putting huge pressure on its healthcare system.

The government said the vaccine procurement policy was finalised following inputs from states, which had wanted to negotiate directly with the manufacturers.

"In any battle, time is of the greatest essence. While the dreaded disease is spreading like a tsunami, it was critical to ease the controls and allow a free hand to the state governments as well as the private sector," said Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.

As the country tries to ramp up production of Covid-19 vaccines, the government has been forced to defend itself over claims that it was slow in ordering doses.

It denied an Indian media report that it had not placed any recent orders, and said it had ordered 160 million doses of both vaccines to be delivered from this month to July and is expecting 23 million doses from a previous order.

Mr Poonawalla said shortages could last two to three months and increasing vaccine capacity is not easy as that is a specialised process that cannot be ramped up overnight. His firm can produce up to 70 million doses a month.

Ms Taneja noted that Brazil had approved a temporary breach of patents. "The government may consider temporarily allowing pharma manufacturers to produce generic versions of patented medicines for the larger public good," she said.