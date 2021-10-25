Vaccine hesitancy, lack of rural access to shots may stall India's inoculation drive

It was a keenly awaited moment. When India's first billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose was finally administered last Thursday - a little more than nine months after the country launched its vaccination campaign - the government welcomed it with a big bash.

Monuments were lit up and a special song released to commemorate this milestone. For many in India, which was hit by a second Covid-19 wave that peaked in May as well as a vaccine shortage in July, it was a befitting celebration.

But this euphoria obfuscates the uphill road ahead for the country as it tries to meet the increasingly elusive target of vaccinating 944 million adults by the end of the year.

Just around 32 per cent of this population segment are fully vaccinated and another 44 per cent or so have received their first dose. This leaves around a quarter of adults unvaccinated, many of them in hard-to-reach and far-flung areas.

These statistics exclude those under 18, who make up around 41 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population and are not yet eligible for any Covid-19 jab.

With three dual-dose vaccines in its arsenal, India currently has to administer more than 12.5 million doses daily to complete full adult vaccination by Dec 31.

But instead of an accelerated daily vaccination rate, the number has been declining. Based on the government dashboard, the seven-day moving average has fallen from a peak of 9.5 million per day between Sept 11 and 17, to 4.2 million between Oct 16 and 22.

It is, however, expected that the pace will pick up in the next few weeks as more people become eligible for their second dose. Covishield, the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that accounts for around 90 per cent of the country's vaccination, has a prescribed gap of 12 weeks between its two doses.

Vaccine supply is no longer a bottleneck - official data as at last Thursday showed that around 108.5 million doses are currently stocked with India's states and union territories. The vaccination rate may have fallen because of reduced demand instead.

BETTER OUTREACH EFFORTS You now have to take vaccination to the people. If you can't bring people to vaccination centres, you will have to convince them to accept it when it reaches their area, and the message has to be customised in their language and delivered repeatedly by local people whom they trust. MR OOMMEN C. KURIAN, head of the Observer Research Foundation's health initiative, noting that reaching out to the remaining 25 per cent or so of unvaccinated adults will require the campaign to become sharper, with additional efforts from the government and civil society.

"Perhaps the undecided and the 'vaccine hesitants' are now the ones left and the tapering of numbers could be an outcome of this," noted an analysis published this week by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Another potential sign of falling demand for vaccinations is that the proportion of first doses in total weekly doses has been falling for six weeks, with their number even being outstripped by second doses since Oct 13. "This could only mean that the vaccination drive in many parts of the country may have already reached the easy-to-reach population," the ORF analysis said.

Reaching out to the remaining 25 per cent or so of unvaccinated adults will require the campaign to become sharper, with additional efforts from the government and civil society, Mr Oommen C. Kurian, the head of ORF's health initiative, told The Straits Times.

"You now have to take vaccination to the people," he said. "If you can't bring people to vaccination centres, you will have to convince them to accept it when it reaches their area, and the message has to be customised in their language and delivered repeatedly by local people whom they trust."

With some 16,000 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported each day now - a far cry from the peak of more than 400,000 cases daily in May - some people have become nonchalant about showing up for their second dose. It is estimated that 90 million across the country are long overdue for their second dose.

The central government has asked states to target districts with low vaccination rates and push people to take their second dose. Professor Narendra Kumar Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, told ST that the government's vaccination campaign is "fully conversant" with challenges ahead.

"There is a proactive social mobilisation programme of community engagement taking place now at the micro-planning level," he said, referring to ground-level government health workers reaching out to individuals who have yet to receive their first dose as well as those who are due for their second dose.

An "all-out effort" to reach inaccessible areas, including via drones, has also been going on. "Eagerness and vaccine enthusiasm are very much there, they have not disappeared. We have to sustain that and ensure there is no complacency from the programme side," Prof Arora added.