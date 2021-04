KARNATAKA/RAJASTHAN - As Mr Shankarappa D, 61, helped his mother through the corridor of a primary health centre (PHC) in Guddahatti village in the South Indian state of Karnataka, the 80-year-old held her walking stick so tightly her knuckles went pale.

"She's scared the injection will hurt," Mr Shankarappa told the nurse in Kannada. Throughout the 30 seconds it took for her to get the Covid-19 vaccine, his mother Goyamma chanted: "Aiyayyo, aiyayyo," in anticipation of the pain.