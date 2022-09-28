US urges flood-hit Pakistan to discuss debt relief with China

WASHINGTON - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Pakistan to discuss debt relief and restructuring with China, its single-largest creditor, after the flood-ravaged South Asian nation made a similar appeal to other countries.

Pakistan has faced catastrophic levels of climate change-fuelled flooding this year. About a third of the country has been submerged by the deluge that has killed at least 1,600 people so far and caused damage estimated at more than US$30 billion (S$43 billion).

"I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructure so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Mr Blinken told Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Washington, according to a State Department readout of the meeting. The two men also discussed US flood relief, counter-terrorism cooperation and Islamabad's relations with India.

Pakistan owes US$30 billion to China, or about a third of its total external debt. Beijing has made nearly US$26 billion in short-and medium-term loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past five years as its overseas lending shifts from funding infrastructure to providing emergency relief, according to AidData, a research lab at William and Mary, a US university.

Pakistan plans to speak with China after talks with the members of the so-called Paris Club, an informal group of wealthy nations that bailed out governments from Argentina to Zambia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

The International Monetary Fund cautioned Pakistan in a report released in September that investments in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could raise growth prospects but the project loans could "pose a risk to debt sustainability".

The impact of the historic flooding became more evident by the end of August, about the same time that Pakistan secured a US$1.1 billion loan from the IMF to help avert a default. Pakistan has spoken with the IMF and World Bank about immediate debt relief as well.

BLOOMBERG