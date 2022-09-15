US to move $4.9b of Afghan central bank funds to Swiss-based trust

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday announced that it would transfer US$3.5 billion (S$4.9 billion) in Afghan central bank assets into a new Swiss-based trust fund that will be shielded from the Taliban and used to help stabilise Afghanistan's collapsed economy.

The Afghan Fund could pay for critical imports like electricity, cover debt payments to international financial institutions and fund the printing of new currency.

"The Afghan Fund will protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements of that US$3.5 billion to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy," the US Treasury said in a statement.

US officials said no money would go to the Afghan central bank, or DAB, until it is "free of political interference" - diplomatic parlance for replacing the bank's top Taliban officials, two of whom are under US and UN sanctions, with professionals - and anti-money laundering safeguards are instituted.

"Until these conditions are met, sending assets to DAB would place them at unacceptable risk and jeopardise them as a source of support for the Afghan people," said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademeyo in a letter to the central bank's supreme council.

The new fund is housed in the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements, which provides financial services to central banks.

Still, the fund will not resolve serious problems driving dire economic and humanitarian crises that are threatening to worsen as winter approaches.

The Taliban's biggest fiscal challenge is developing new revenues to make up for aid that provided up to 75 per cent of government spending that the US and other donors ended after the Islamists seized Kabul in August 2021 as the last American troops left.

Afghanistan's crises also have been fuelled by decades of war, drought, the Covid-19 pandemic, endemic corruption and a cut-off of the central bank from the international banking system.

