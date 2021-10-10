US to hold first face-to-face talks with Taliban since Afghan exit

WASHINGTON • The United States and the Taliban were slated to hold their first in-person talks since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan starting yesterday, the State Department said.

The US delegation members were to meet yesterday and today in the Qatari capital Doha with senior Taliban representatives, a spokesman said on Friday.

The US has remained in contact with the Taliban since the longtime foes seized Kabul in August as the US troops pulled out but the meeting will be the first that is face to face.

"We will press the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support," the spokesman said.

"As Afghanistan faces the prospect of a severe economic contraction and possible humanitarian crisis, we will also press the Taliban to allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas of need," he said.

The State Department stressed that the meeting did not indicate that the United States was recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

"We remain clear that any legitimacy must be earned through the Taliban's own actions," the spokesman said.

The US team will also press President Joe Biden's key priority of letting US citizens and Afghan allies during the 20-year military operation leave the country.

The US says that the Taliban have largely cooperated on letting out US citizens.

Around 100 remain, predominantly US citizens with roots in Afghanistan who are undecided on whether to leave, according to US officials.

The spokesman did not specify who would represent the two sides.

Senior US officials including Central Command chief Frank McKenzie met with the Taliban in Kabul in August as US troops took over the airport for the airlift.

