US, Taleban talks end for now with no Afghan peace deal

DOHA (REUTERS) - US and Taleban negotiators wrapped up their longest round of consecutive peace talks on Tuesday (March 12) with progress made but no agreement on when foreign troops might withdraw, officials from both sides said.

The 16 days of talks, in which the United States also sought assurances that Taleban will not allow militant groups to use Afghanistan to stage attacks, are expected to resume in late March.

The negotiations in Doha, Qatar included the Taleban's political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and a US team led by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad, the Afghan-born US diplomat, said the sides made progress on discussions about counter-terrorism assurances and a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The conditions for peace have improved. It's clear all sides want to end the war. Despite ups and downs, we kept things on track and made real strides," Khalilzad said on Twitter.

The Taleban have held multiple rounds of peace talks with the American team led by Khalilzad but have so far rejected the offer to discuss the issue with the Afghan government.

"When the agreement in draft about a withdrawal timeline and effective counter-terrorism measures is finalised, the Taleban and other Afghans, including the government, will begin intra-Afghan negotiations on a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire," Khalilzad said.

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the sides made progress on the issues of withdrawing foreign forces and preventing future attacks on other countries from Afghanistan.

But he stressed that no agreement was reached on a ceasefire or talks with the Afghan government.

The talks were held in a closed-off banquet hall at the five-star Ritz-Carlton seaside hotel on the southern end of Doha.

Khalilzad said he will return to Washington to brief US and international officials.

Talks ended on a day in which Taleban fighters stepped up pressure on the battlefield, killing 20 Afghan soldiers and capturing another 20 in western Afghanistan. In another province, officials said an air strike killed both Taleban and civilians.

About 14,000 US troops are based in Afghanistan as part of a US-led Nato mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.

The US has also been pushing the Taleban to agree to a ceasefire and to talk with Afghanistan's government, which the militant group considers a US puppet regime.

"The US officials were pressing the Taleban to declare a ceasefire, but our leaders were clear that ceasefire can only be announced after the foreign force withdrawal announcement was made," said a senior Taleban commander privy to the talks.

Another Taleban source on condition of anonymity said there was frustration on some issues during the peace talks and that a senior Taleban member told US officials at one point that the "Taleban were not their servants and that they don't need their approval for any future decision".