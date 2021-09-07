US steps up Afghan diplomacy in Qatar, Germany

WASHINGTON • A week after declaring America's "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will aim to form a united front with allies on how to tackle the Taliban and ensure continued support for Washington's bid to help evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind.

In a trip to Qatar and Germany this week, Mr Blinken will be overlapping with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin who was also departing on Sunday for a wider Gulf visit covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The US officials' visits come as the Biden administration grapples with the fallout from what is widely seen as a messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, criticised by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, as well as Republicans.

Dubbed as a "thank you" tour to the Gulf countries and Germany, Mr Blinken will meet senior Qatari officials in Doha and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Ramstein air base, where he will also co-host a ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

The United States' two decades-long invasion in Afghanistan culminated with a hastily organised airlift that left thousands of US-allied Afghans behind and was punctuated by a suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport that killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghans.

"We're in very, very active coordination with like-minded countries around the world so that... we continue to work together and use the leverage and influence we have to hold the Taliban to the commitments it's made," Mr Blinken told a press conference last Friday.

In Qatar, which has been at the forefront of the world's engagement with the Taliban and is also now home to the US mission covering Afghanistan, Mr Blinken is expected to meet US diplomats working on Afghanistan, now that Washington has moved its mission from Kabul to Doha.

The US and the Western countries are in a difficult balancing act in the aftermath of the Taliban's lighting victory - reluctant to recognise the Islamist group while accepting the reality that they will have to engage with the group to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis in the country.

A key element to ensure that aid flows into Afghanistan is to have a full reopening of the Kabul airport, the war-struck country's main gateway to the world.

Qatar has also been front and centre in negotiations over the future of the airport. Last Saturday, a technical team from Qatar reopened the Kabul airport for aid and domestic services.

"This (trip) is very much focused on our relationship with Qatar, thanking them for the incredible support that they've given, as well as on the German side. That'll be a fundamental message throughout the trip," said Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson.

REUTERS