Kabul blast

US retaliates against terrorists

  • Published
    1 hour ago

An American drone strike killed a "planner" of an Afghan terror group in retaliation for a deadly bombing outside Kabul airport, even as Western forces braced themselves for further terror attacks.

Among the scores killed in Thursday's suicide bomb by a suspected Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist were 13 US military personnel. The US and allied forces have been racing to complete evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans and to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday, ending two decades of American military presence there.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'US retaliates against terrorists'. Subscribe
Topics: 