US retaliates against terrorists

An American drone strike killed a "planner" of an Afghan terror group in retaliation for a deadly bombing outside Kabul airport, even as Western forces braced themselves for further terror attacks.
Among the scores killed in Thursday's suicide bomb by a suspected Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist were 13 US military personnel. The US and allied forces have been racing to complete evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans and to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday, ending two decades of American military presence there.