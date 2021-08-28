US on alert for more attacks as death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage

KABUL • United States forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee new Taleban rule were on alert for more attacks yesterday, after an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) attack on Thursday killed 92 people, including 13 US service members, just outside Kabul airport.

The head of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, said its commanders were watching for more attacks by ISIS, including rockets or car bombs targeting the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," Gen McKenzie said, adding that some intelligence was being shared with the Taleban and that he believed "some attacks have been thwarted by them".

The Pentagon said yesterday that the deadly attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday was carried out by a single suicide bomber at a gate to the airport and there was no second explosion.

Gen McKenzie had said on Thursday that initial information was that two suicide bombers had attacked the airport gate and the nearby Baron Hotel.

The attack was claimed by ISIS' Afghan affiliate, Islamic State-Khorasan, which has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taleban.

Army Major-General William Taylor told reporters in Washington: "I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber."

He said US troops wounded in the attack were now being treated in Germany.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also told the reporters that the US believed there are still "specific, credible" threats.

Mr Kirby added: "We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time."

Thursday's attack occurred during a US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The Taleban took control of Afghanistan on Aug 15 as foreign forces began withdrawing, ending a 20-year war.

US and allied forces are racing to complete evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans and to withdraw from Afghanistan by an Aug 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden.

ISIS said one of its suicide bombers had targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army".

The attack underlined the realpolitik facing Western powers in Afghanistan: engaging with the Taleban, which they have long sought to fend off, may be their best chance to prevent the country from sliding into a breeding ground for Islamist militancy.

Video footage from after the attack showed corpses in a wastewater canal by the airport fence, with some bodies being fished out and laid in heaps while wailing civilians searched for loved ones.

Mr Biden said on Thursday evening that he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike the Islamic State-Khorasan .

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," the President said during televised comments from the White House.

Mr Biden, criticised at home and abroad for the chaos surrounding the final US troop withdrawal even before Thursday's deadly attack, said the US long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001.

The US-led invasion toppled the then ruling Taleban, punishing the group for harbouring Al-Qaeda militants who masterminded the Sept 11, 2001, attacks against the US.

Taleban guards blocked access to the airport yesterday, witnesses said.

"We had a flight but the situation is very tough and the roads are blocked," said one man on an airport approach road.

Another 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total number airlifted abroad by the forces of Western countries since Aug 14 to about 105,000, the White House said.

The US will press on with evacuations despite the threat of further attacks, Gen McKenzie said, noting that there were still about 1,000 US citizens in Afghanistan.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the threat of attacks would increase as Western troops got closer to completing the huge airlift and leaving.

"The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as ISIS will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the US or the UK," Mr Wallace told Sky News.

The Islamic State-Khorasan was initially confined to areas on the border with Pakistan but has established a second front in Afghanistan's north. The group includes Pakistanis from other militant groups and Uzbek extremists in addition to Afghans.

Medical supplies will run out within days in Afghanistan, the World Health Organisation said yesterday, adding that it hopes to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif with the help of Pakistan.

REUTERS

World condemns Kabul bombing

BRITAIN I can confirm that there's been a barbaric terrorist attack in what looks like a series of attacks in Kabul on crowds at the airport in which members of the US military very sadly lost their lives and many Afghan casualties as well. We extend our condolences to the United States of America and to the people of Afghanistan. PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

GERMANY We don't know all the details yet but the terrorists targeted people waiting at the airport gates who were hoping to leave. They wanted security and freedom and that is why it is an absolutely heinous attack in a very, very tense situation. CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

AUSTRALIA Australia condemns the evil, calculated and inhuman attacks that were undertaken in Kabul overnight on the innocent and the brave. We join our American and Afghan friends in mourning this terrible and awful loss. PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

CHINA China is shocked by and strongly condemns the explosions... (The blasts show that) the security situation in Afghanistan is still complex and severe. FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ZHAO LIJIAN

AFGHANISTAN The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport. TALEBAN SPOKESMAN

NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible. SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION Civilians must be protected. @WHO is on the ground in #Afghanistan and ready to support health facilities to treat the wounded. DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS