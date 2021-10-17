US offers compensation to relatives of 10 killed in botched drone strike

WASHINGTON • The US said it has offered to pay unspecified compensation to relatives of 10 people in Afghanistan, including seven children, who were killed by mistake in a drone strike as American forces were completing their withdrawal from the country.

The Pentagon also said in a statement on Friday that it was working with the State Department to relocate to the United States any of those relatives who wish to leave Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The offer to pay these people was made on Thursday in a meeting between Dr Colin Kahl, Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy, and Dr Steven Kwon, the founder and president of an aid group called Nutrition and Education International that is active in Afghanistan.

The aid group had employed Mr Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was wrongly identified as a militant from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, by US intelligence on Aug 29 during the final days of the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul.

US intelligence tracked his white Toyota for eight hours before targeting the car with a missile, killing seven children and three adults, including Mr Ahmadi.

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, said at the time that US intelligence had seen the vehicle at a site in Kabul that had been identified as a location from which ISIS operatives were believed to be preparing attacks on the Kabul airport.

Three days earlier, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-Khorasan offshoot killed scores at the airport, including 13 US service members.

But last month, American officials conceded that the drone attack was an error.

In the meeting on Thursday, Dr Kwon spoke about how Mr Ahmadi worked with the aid organisation "over many years, providing care and life-saving assistance for people facing high mortality rates in Afghanistan".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE