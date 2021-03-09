US: No decision on remaining troops in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON • The US government said all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.

The State Department comments came after reports emerged that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for a United Nations-led peace effort that included a warning that the US military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1.

Mr Blinken, in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani published by news outlet TOLOnews and confirmed in a report by The New York Times, said that the US is "considering the full withdrawal of forces by May 1 as we consider other options".

A State Department spokesman on Sunday declined to confirm the letter's veracity, but said the United States has "not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1. All options remain on the table".

According to the letter, the US is pursuing high-level diplomatic efforts "to move matters more fundamentally and quickly towards a settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire".

The letter said the US would ask the UN to convene foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US "to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan".

It added that the US will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of "both sides in the coming weeks to finalise a peace agreement".

Mr Blinken's letter said the 90-day reduction in violence proposal is "intended to prevent a spring offensive by the Taleban".

Mr Blinken said he was concerned that in the event of a US military withdrawal, "the security situation will worsen and the Taleban could make rapid territorial gains".

Mr Ghani said last Saturday that in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taleban, his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.

REUTERS