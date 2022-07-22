US envoy to Sri Lanka expresses 'grave concern' over violence against protesters

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - The United States' Ambassador to Sri Lanka said she met the new president to express her "grave concern" over violence against protesters in Colombo early on Friday (July 22).

"This is not the time to crack down on citizens, but instead to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the Government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy," Ms Julie Chung said in a tweet.

Security forces raided and partially cleared a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo, fuelling fears that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had launched a crackdown a day after being sworn in.