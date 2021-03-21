US and India agree to strengthen defence ties

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday said India was the "central pillar" of Washington's approach to the Indo-Pacific region, as both countries agreed to strengthen defence ties.

Mr Austin is on a three-day visit to India, part of an Asia tour that comes close on the heels of the first summit meeting of leaders of the so-called Quad - comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States - and against the backdrop of China's growing assertiveness.

In what was seen as a pointed message to Beijing, the four leaders on March 12 reiterated the need for an "open rules-based order" as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific... anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

These themes were reiterated by Mr Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh when they addressed the media yesterday following talks that both sides described as constructive.

"India, in particular, is an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics," said Mr Austin, who sought closer cooperation in information sharing, logistics and artificial intelligence apart from newer areas like space.

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defence Partnership... a priority of the Biden-Harris administration... through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions and defence trade," he said. "And I reaffirmed our commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the region."

Both sides also discussed deepening cooperation with like-minded countries through groupings like Asean and the Quad.

Mr Singh said they also discussed "expanding military-to-military engagement across services, information sharing, cooperation in emerging sectors of defence and mutual logistics support".

He said they agreed to "pursue enhanced cooperation with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command" and urged US defence firms to take advantage of India's liberalised foreign direct investment policy. Mr Austin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday.

Analysts said the latest developments indicated that the Biden administration was clearly looking at a more consultative approach with partners and allies.

Dr Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank, said: "There is a stylistic difference as (former president Donald) Trump had a more unilateral approach. Here, the main difference is Biden seems to be building up and talking to allies and partners. The China focus is very much there but it is taking along friends and allies."