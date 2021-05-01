US aid starts to arrive as vaccine supplies run low

NEW DELHI • The first batch of United States emergency aid to India arrived yesterday as several states said they would be unable to begin vaccinating all those above 18 years from this weekend as planned.

The supplies arrived as India recorded another 386,452 new cases in a 24-hour period - a global record - and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.

A US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi's international airport early yesterday.

The first of several shipments, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 40 countries have committed to sending vital medical aid, particularly oxygen supplies, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Thursday, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Indian government will open vaccinations to all adults from today, meaning that around 600 million more people will be eligible. But several states have warned they do not have sufficient stocks, and the expanded roll-out is threatened by administrative bickering, confusion over prices and technical glitches on the government's digital vaccine platform.

The promised supplies from Britain, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Australia and elsewhere include almost 550 oxygen-generating plants, 10,000 oxygen cylinders and 17 cryogenic tankers.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing - whose relations with New Delhi are strained - has sent more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygen concentrators, over 15,000 patient monitors and nearly 3,800 tonnes of medical materials and medicines.

Meanwhile, Australia's government is contemplating jail and a fine for anyone who tries to enter the country from India after imposing a ban on all flights from the South Asian nation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.