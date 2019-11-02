Unmasked Merkel braves severe New Delhi smog

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a "toxic" welcome to India yesterday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated her to a military parade in New Delhi in severely polluted air. Ignoring medical advice for the megacity's 20 million inhabitants to wear anti-pollution masks, Dr Merkel and Mr Modi reviewed a guard of honour at the presidential palace breathing in the air without protection. Dr Merkel sat for the national anthems because of her own health problems. The Indian government monitoring agency yesterday rated the capital city's air, a noxious cocktail of industrial and vehicle emissions and agricultural smoke, as "severe". Dr Merkel arrived in the country late on Thursday for a fifth round of inter-governmental talks. Meanwhile, schools in New Delhi will be shut until Tuesday, the city government said yesterday, as residents suffered the season's worst air for a third straight day.