Uncertainty reigns after chaotic US withdrawal

WASHINGTON • The departure of the last United States military plane from Afghanistan left the region facing uncertainty, with the Taliban seeking to cement control of a country shattered by two decades of war and an economy long dependent on foreign aid and opium sales.

Now the US, its allies, and its adversaries such as Russia and China, must all regroup and assess how they will approach the Taliban, which swept to power with stunning speed as American and Nato troops withdrew over the summer.

The chaos of the US withdrawal following the collapse of the government of President Ashraf Ghani only underscores Afgha-nistan's fragility and the daunting challenges that await.

After evacuating about 120,000 people, the US said it will look to help any Americans who remain in the country. Less certain is the fate of tens of thousands of Afghans who may still want to flee but could not make it through the crush of people at Kabul's airport last month.

Here are some of the biggest unanswered questions about the future of Afghanistan.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO PEOPLE LEFT BEHIND?

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said on Monday that the number of Americans remaining in the country is in the "low hundreds", and the US State Department would undertake a "diplomatic sequel" to the military effort to evacuate US citizens.

The more complicated question is the fate of those Afghans who worked for the US government and military, and the country's US-backed government, as well as people who may be subject to oppression and reprisals by the Taliban - women and girls, ethnic and religious minorities, educators, employees of charities and other non-government organisations, and others.

The US and its European allies have said they will continue to facilitate evacuations from Afghanistan.

HOW WILL THE TALIBAN GOVERN?

The militant group has engaged in talks with Afghan power brokers on forming a new government.

Taliban representatives have said their government will be more inclusive to women, and have offered amnesty to those who fought against them, as well as vowed to battle corruption.

Many in Kabul and most outside Afghanistan are sceptical, suspecting a return to the brutality that defined Taliban rule in the late 1990s.

But there is incentive for the Taliban to attempt a different approach. To avoid yet another civil war, the largely ethnic Pashtun leaders in the Taliban will need buy-in from the ethnic Uzbeks, Tajiks and Hazaras that wield regional power.

That task becomes even taller with the Taliban facing terrorist threats of its own from a local offshoot of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

WILL THE WORLD RECOGNISE THE TALIBAN?

For the US and its allies, a decision about how or if to recognise the Taliban government is a high-stakes diplomatic quandary wrapped in political dynamite.

Throughout the evacuation, US diplomats brokered a detente that allowed the flow of evacuees to the Kabul airport, involving coordination between US officials and Taliban leaders.

Those efforts have come under ridicule by US President Joe Biden's political opponents, and some allies - including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - have said nations should not recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

BLOOMBERG