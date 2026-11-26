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Khan nonchalantly took a one-handed catch that has won him instant global fame.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan – Returning home from work on the back of a friend’s motorbike in north - west Pakistan, Mehran Khan acted on pure instinct when a cricket ball sailed towards him and he nonchalantly took a one-handed catch that has won him instant global fame.

“I told my friend who was riding the motorcycle to lower his head. I stood up slightly on the moving motorcycle and caught it,” the civil servant, an experienced amateur cricketer, told AFP.

“Words cannot describe how happy I was after taking that catch. It felt as though I had achieved something extraordinary,” the 27-year-old added.

Khan and his friend were motoring past a match in the Swat Premier League in the city of Mingora when the ball arched towards them over the boundary on Nov 24 .

Batter Abrar Lala struck a looping six, sending the ball towards the road adjoining the cricket ground in Pakistan’s picturesque Swat Valley, where Khan plucked it out of the air with one hand.

“I have been playing cricket since childhood and have played several matches at this very ground,” Khan, a government employee with the Public Health Engineering Department, explained.

“When the batter hit the six I instinctively wished I could catch the ball,” he added.

The moment has gone viral around the world and drawn the praise of cricketing greats.

‘Massively viral’

“Fame that some people do not achieve in years came to me through a video lasting just a few seconds,” Khan said.

“My life has changed completely. Now, whenever I go out, people recognise me and ask to take selfies with me.

“When I returned home that night my family gave me a wonderful welcome,” he said.

“Nobody had ever asked to take selfies with me like that before,” he added.

Khan, a batter, fast bowler and accomplished fielder, said the footage was uploaded by a local TikTok user before going “massively viral”.

He said he was particularly proud to see the video shared by Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on his Facebook page.

“I could not contain my happiness. Just imagine, I am an ordinary cricket player and here is a legend like Brett Lee sharing my catch. He captioned it ‘Unbelievable Catch’,“ Khan said.

The motorbike carrying Khan and his friend was still speeding past the ground when the match’s commentator asked the police to stop the pair and bring them back.

“I was already very excited but when I entered the ground, the commentator announced that the man who had taken the catch outside the ground was now inside the ground. All the players and spectators erupted into applause,” Khan said.

‘Man from the mountains’

He explained that the tournament’s organisers awarded him PKR 10,000 (S$46) for the catch. He thanked God for being “blessed with so much respect and recognition”.

Khan said in some online comments, social media users have joked he made off with the ball.

“But that is not true. I did not run away. I handed the ball over to the tournament organisers inside the ground,” he said.

Khan now hopes the league will return the ball to him as a souvenir of the extraordinary moment.

Since becoming a father eight months ago, Khan feels he has been on a lucky streak that began with the arrival of his daughter.

“Ever since she was born I have continued to experience one stroke of good luck after another. Perhaps I managed to take this catch because of her,” he said.

“When the ball was in my hands I felt incredibly fortunate to have taken that catch.

“I am an ordinary man from the mountains, but one catch has made me not just special, but very special,” he added. AFP