UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS • The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognised by the international community.

The resolution - which avoids using the word Taliban - will allow the United Nations to continue its "crucial" work in Afghanistan, still reeling after decades of war and whose economy was devastated when the international community cut off aid as the Taliban took power last year.

The vote was 14 in favour, with one abstention, by Russia.

The UN has not yet recognised the Taliban's pick of envoy to the body, and the resolution does not give the new government international recognition.

It includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.

"This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, said after the vote.

The Taliban yesterday welcomed the Security Council's resolution.

"We consider the extension of the mandate of UNAMA as a good step and want them to work effectively for solving humanitarian and other problems in Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. "We will coordinate and cooperate with them."

First established in Afghanistan in 2002, UNAMA's mandate has in the past included humanitarian support, human rights advocacy, and political and regional cooperation. Before last year it also sought to protect civilians throughout the conflict and support the peace process.

"The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," Ms Juul said.

The security situation in Afghanistan appears to be stabilising, months after the Taliban walked into Kabul on Aug 15 last year as the United States rushed to withdraw after 20 years of war.

But since then the country's humanitarian crisis has deepened.

The UN and other global aid agencies have said that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people are facing hunger as winter drags on.

