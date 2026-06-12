Taliban arrested at least 30 women for violating hijab rules in Afghanistan: UN

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Taliban security personnel standing guard outside a mosque in Shahrak-e-Almahdi, in the Jebrail district of Herat Province, on June 11.Taliban security forces had reportedly opened fire during an earlier protest, injuring men, women and children and killing at least two people.

KABUL – The authorities in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat arrested at least 30 women, accusing them of violating dress rules imposed by the Taliban government, the UN agency for women’s rights said, but added that some were later released.

The June 12 statement followed a clampdown on protests against the arrests in Herat’s district of Injil on Tuesday.

“The arrests have heightened fear and apprehension among women and girls across Afghanistan,” UN Women said, adding that many of the women had since been released.

“Taliban security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters – men, women and children – administering beatings to some,” it added. “At least two people, including a boy, were killed and more than 20 were injured.”

Media said officials from the Taliban’s morality police, the Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, had detained some women in the days before the protests for allegedly failing to comply with hijab regulations.

The local authorities have denied reports that women were arrested.

Since seizing power in Kabul in 2021, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls in the war-shattered country, including ​limits on access to education, employment and sport, drawing international criticism. REUTERS