UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

GENEVA - The United Nations has revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold to US$816 million (S$1.17 billion) from US$160 million as it seeks to control a surge in water-borne diseases following the country's worst floods in decades, an official said on Monday.

Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the UN have blamed on climate change.

The deluge has affected around 33 million people in a country of 220 million.

"We are now entering a second wave of death and destruction" Julien Harneis, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan said at a Geneva briefing.

"There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water and sanitation services across the affected areas," he said.

On a recent visit to the emergency ward at the main government hospital in Sehwan, a small town in southern Pakistan, Reuters witnessed hundreds of people crammed into rooms and corridors, desperately seeking treatment for malaria and other illnesses that are spreading fast after the country's worst floods in decades.

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis who fled their homes are living in government camps set up to accommodate them, or simply out in the open. Stagnant floodwaters, spread over hundreds of square kilometres, may take two to six months to recede in some places, and have already led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and dengue fever.

The crisis has hit Pakistan at a particularly bad time. With its economy in crisis, propped up by loans from the International Monetary Fund, it does not have the resources to cope with the longer term effects of the flooding.

According to the health department of Sindh province, the worst-affected region, 17,285 cases of malaria have been confirmed since July 1.

Anticipating the risk of disease outbreaks after the rescue and relief phase of the floods, the Sindh government is trying to hire more than 5,000 health professionals on a temporary basis in districts most at risk. REUTERS